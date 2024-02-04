FDE revokes ministry’s order, stirring debates on hierarchy, rules of business

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) nullified the Ministry of Federal Educa­tion & Professional Training’s (MOFE&PT) order to reinstate Dr. Samia Dogar to her former position as Director, Federal College of Education (FCE).

Mr. Majid Umer, an associate professor at FCE, has been di­rected to look after the admin­istrative matters of FCE as a principal. Earlier, the MOFE&PT had issued the reinstatement order of Dr. Samia Dogar on De­cember 12, 2023, following a directive from the Federal Om­budsman for Protection against Harassment.

However, after 48 days, the FDE, an attached/ subordinate department of MOFE&PT, took the unprecedented step of can­celing the reinstatement orders, raising eyebrows and concerns among the educational commu­nity. Critics argue that such a move challenges the established hierarchy within government offices, as the FDE is an attached department of the MOFE&PT. It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Samia Dogar, a Profes­sor of BPS-20 position, had pre­viously been removed from the directorship of FCE and the ad­ministrative control of FCE was abruptly transferred to the FDE on March 1, 2023.

Dr Samia was attached to Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-10/4, allegedly as a form of punishment, further complicated the situation, lead­ing to a violation of seniority lists and recruitment rules spe­cific to the FCE.

The Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harass­ment issued a directive to MOFE&PT, directing the im­mediate reinstatement of Pro­fessor Dr. Samia Dogar to her previous position.

This decision followed an ap­peal filed by Dr. Samia against Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Sec­retary of MOFE&PT, under Sec­tion 6 of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The ombudsman expressed serious concerns about the proceedings of the inquiry committee of MOFE&PT, high­lighting the violation of Dr. Samia’s due process rights leading to the reinstatement of Dr. Samia by MOFE&PT on De­cember 12, 2023.

An assistant professor at FCE stated, “Dr. Samia Dogar’s jour­ney has been marked by legal battles and workplace challeng­es. I expect she will choose to challenge the decision through legal channels instead of obey­ing the orders of FDE because FDE has no authority to issue the orders to FCE by cancelling the orders of its ministry.”

Another teacher of FCE, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed con­cerns about the need for train­ing of FDE officers regarding the rules of business, suggest­ing a lack of awareness of the proper protocols.

She said that cancelling the ministry’s orders by FDE had raised eyebrows and questions about the hierarchical structure within the education sector.

FDE’s overturning the orders of its controlling office is both unprecedented and against the established rules of business.

This move of the FDE will open a new Pandora’s box of litigation as FCE falls un­der schedule-2 of the rules of business, while the FDE is un­der schedule-3. The Ministry, being the higher controlling office, is expected to have au­thority over both entities.