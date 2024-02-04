FG Polo face Diamond/Master Paints in BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup final

LAHORE - FG Polo will take on Diamond Paints/Master Paints in the main final of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) 95th Punjab Polo Cup here at Lahore Polo Club today (Sunday) at 2:30 pm. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon expressed enthusiasm for the final, anticipating a large turnout from the vibrant community of Lahore to enjoy the culmination of this esteemed tournament. Expressing deep appreciation for Bank of Punjab and its management’s sponsorship, Azam Noon lauded their support for the prestigious event and the sport of polo, the game of kings and knights. “I hope for continued backing from the Bank of Punjab and urge other corporate entities to step forward in supporting this game,” Azam Noon added. The final will showcase FG Polo, featuring Abbas Mukhtar, Raja Mikael Sami, Mario Gomez, and Raul Laplacette, squaring off against the formidable Diamond Paints/Master Paints team, which includes Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Raja Jalal Arslan, Raja Temur Nadeem, and Amirreza Behboudi. Additionally, the day will commence with the subsidiary final at 1:30 pm, where BN Polo will compete against DS Polo.