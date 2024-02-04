FG Polo face Diamond/Master Paints in BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup final

LAHORE - FG Polo will take on Diamond Paints/Master Paints in the main final of the Bank of Pun­jab (BoP) 95th Punjab Polo Cup here at Lahore Polo Club today (Sunday) at 2:30 pm. La­hore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon expressed enthusiasm for the final, antici­pating a large turnout from the vibrant community of Lahore to enjoy the culmination of this es­teemed tournament. Express­ing deep appreciation for Bank of Punjab and its management’s sponsorship, Azam Noon laud­ed their support for the pres­tigious event and the sport of polo, the game of kings and knights. “I hope for continued backing from the Bank of Pun­jab and urge other corporate entities to step forward in sup­porting this game,” Azam Noon added. The final will show­case FG Polo, featuring Abbas Mukhtar, Raja Mikael Sami, Ma­rio Gomez, and Raul Laplacette, squaring off against the formi­dable Diamond Paints/Master Paints team, which includes Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Raja Jalal Arslan, Raja Temur Nadeem, and Amirreza Behboudi. Addi­tionally, the day will commence with the subsidiary final at 1:30 pm, where BN Polo will com­pete against DS Polo.