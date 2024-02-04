FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minis­ter Jalil Abbas Jilani at­tended the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministeri­al Forum in Brussels at the invitation of the EU High Representative/Vice President for For­eign Affairs and Secu­rity Policy, Josep Bor­rell. Speaking at the roundtable discussion on “Shared Prosperity, Economic Resilience, and Investments”, the Foreign Minister called for enhanced cooper­ation between Europe and its partners to con­front global challenges, foster green partner­ships, and to attain Sus­tainable Development Goals. Noting the rap­id pace of technological change, he underlined the need to balance risk regulation with optimal utilization of technol­ogy for sustainable de­velopment. The foreign minister called for op­posing divisive geopo­litical contestation that could further aggravate global and regional ten­sions. He added that re­strictions on trade and investment, and new forms of protection­ism were antithesis to the objectives of shared prosperity, sustainabil­ity, and inclusivity. For­eign Minister Jilani also elaborated on Paki­stan’s vision of connec­tivity and regional eco­nomic integration. He introduced Pakistan’s Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council as a renewed promise for fast-tracked, sin­gle-window facilitation of foreign investments in profitable ventures in key areas of agricul­ture, mining, energy, and Information Tech­nology. On the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Min­isterial Forum, the for­eign minister met with the High Representa­tive Josep Borrell; Bel­gian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib; Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bue­no; and Austrian For­eign Minister Alexan­der Schallenberg.