Foreign policy, in true sense, speaks of maintaining relations with other countries by ensuring and securing its national interests. In the case of Pakistan, disquiet on eastern border has been a gnawing issue, ever drawing policy-makers to attend it.
However, Pakistan has deployed much of its efforts to edge out tensions from eastern border. Before war on terror, the western border did not seep in notable belligerence. Nonetheless, the countries, at the west of Pakistan, have ever exuded remarkable expression of cordiality, with each—including Pakistan- displaying true brotherhood. By dint of recent Pak-Iran skirmishes and the continuous wave of acrid Pak-Afghan relations, the need to evaluate Pakistan’s foreign policy arises badly. For Pakistan’s western boundary borders on Muslim countries, the need to evaluate our foreign policy is accented. To have religious and ethnic traits in common is the essence of maintaining symbiosis. Having same religious and ethnic features, the ongoing acrimony is unbecoming to the propriety demand.
The question is: what led Pakistan and Iran to be on the razor’s edge. Much as militancy presented to be a raison d’être for Iranian aggression, lack of true cooperation between the two countries also acted as a hyrax to peaceful settlement. To assert its national sanctity, Pakistan counteracted, targeting safe havens of terrorists lying therein. The matter would better be dealt diplomatically, serving two-pronged purposes: respecting integrity of each other and peaceful settlement of reservations. It can be said, however, with certitude that Pakistan would come to settle the issue if reported, as no one has suffered the same as that of Pakistan in war on terror.
Another issue flagging up attention is expectoration of Afghan refugees. With Pakistan economically wilting under the burden of refugees, the post expatriation strategy sounds offbeat: the subsequent departure of Fazal ur Rehman to Kabul. The relocation of Afghan refugees was purported to bring Afghan regime to heel, but that appears to fall on stony ground in view of Fazulur Rehman’s visit to Kabul. The expression was unworthy of effective diplomacy, showing the absence of national policy in tackling with neighbours. Moreover, warmth in relations with China does not emerge as much as it should be. Receptivity in Pakistan’s relation with China is paramount ahead of economic drawdown, looming regional threats and evolving global scenario.
Nevertheless, the countries where political powers demonstrate nonchalance towards strengthening foreign relations are doomed to such nemesis. It is pathetic to hold that the politicians seem kaput amidst such somber happenings. Throughout Pakistan’s checkered political history, public representation has been naught in settling foreign relation. With elections fast approaching, none of the party puts up manifesto, addressing even the present issues with neighbours.
And, limiting themselves to harping peaceful coexistence for Pakistan is uncalled-for. What they are out to do irradiates the ascension to power. The present scenario calls for sensible political role in calibration of foreign policy, as having public representation in policy-making sounds much sensible. As long as the political sclerosis remains in place, there is remoteness in achieving efficient foreign policy.
Abdul Moiz Dar
The writer is a student of Law. He can be reached at abdulmoiz1219 @icloud.com