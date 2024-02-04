Foreign policy, in true sense, speaks of maintaining relations with other coun­tries by ensuring and securing its nation­al interests. In the case of Pakistan, disquiet on eastern border has been a gnawing issue, ever drawing policy-makers to attend it.

However, Pakistan has deployed much of its efforts to edge out ten­sions from eastern border. Before war on terror, the western border did not seep in notable belligerence. Nonethe­less, the countries, at the west of Pak­istan, have ever exuded remarkable ex­pression of cordiality, with each—including Pakistan- displaying true brotherhood. By dint of recent Pak-Iran skirmishes and the contin­uous wave of acrid Pak-Afghan relations, the need to evaluate Pakistan’s foreign policy aris­es badly. For Pakistan’s western boundary bor­ders on Muslim countries, the need to evaluate our foreign policy is accented. To have religious and ethnic traits in common is the essence of maintaining symbiosis. Having same religious and ethnic features, the ongoing acrimony is unbecoming to the propriety demand.

The question is: what led Pakistan and Iran to be on the razor’s edge. Much as militancy pre­sented to be a raison d’être for Iranian aggres­sion, lack of true cooperation between the two countries also acted as a hyrax to peaceful set­tlement. To assert its national sanctity, Pakistan counteracted, targeting safe havens of terrorists lying therein. The matter would better be dealt diplomatically, serving two-pronged purposes: respecting integrity of each other and peaceful settlement of reservations. It can be said, how­ever, with certitude that Pakistan would come to settle the issue if reported, as no one has suffered the same as that of Pakistan in war on terror.

Another issue flagging up attention is expec­toration of Afghan refugees. With Pakistan eco­nomically wilting under the burden of refugees, the post expatriation strategy sounds offbeat: the subsequent departure of Fazal ur Rehman to Ka­bul. The relocation of Afghan refugees was pur­ported to bring Afghan regime to heel, but that appears to fall on stony ground in view of Fazu­lur Rehman’s visit to Kabul. The expression was unworthy of effective diplomacy, showing the ab­sence of national policy in tackling with neigh­bours. Moreover, warmth in relations with China does not emerge as much as it should be. Recep­tivity in Pakistan’s relation with China is para­mount ahead of economic drawdown, looming regional threats and evolving global scenario.

Nevertheless, the countries where political pow­ers demonstrate nonchalance towards strength­ening foreign relations are doomed to such nem­esis. It is pathetic to hold that the politicians seem kaput amidst such somber happenings. Through­out Pakistan’s checkered political history, public representation has been naught in settling foreign relation. With elections fast approaching, none of the party puts up manifesto, addressing even the present issues with neighbours.

And, limiting themselves to harping peaceful coexistence for Pakistan is uncalled-for. What they are out to do irradiates the ascension to power. The present scenario calls for sensible political role in calibration of foreign policy, as having public representation in policy-making sounds much sensible. As long as the political sclerosis remains in place, there is remoteness in achieving efficient foreign policy.

Abdul Moiz Dar

The writer is a student of Law. He can be reached at abdulmoiz1219 @icloud.com