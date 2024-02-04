Sunday, February 04, 2024
Gold rate declines by Rs1,700 per tola

February 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs216,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs217,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also de­creased by Rs1,458 to Rs185,185 from Rs186,643 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,753 from Rs171,089, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respec­tively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,059 from $2,074, the As­sociation reported.

