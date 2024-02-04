Govt staff absent from elections duty could face PEEDA act, warns DC

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer warned that the government staff who absent from general elections duty could face Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act. He directed the heads of health, education and other departments to issue notices to absent officials immediately and clarified that the employees who didn’t join election duty in two days will be dismissed.
He expressed these views while addressing the meeting held in the central office of the Education department here on Saturday. CEO Education Faiz Ahmed and CEO Health Dr Faisal Qaisrani gave briefing. Mr Rizwan Qadeer said that the installation of cameras at the polling stations has been started on the directions of Election Commission. He said that 1800 polling stations have been established for the general elections while 264 polling stations have been declared sensitive. He said that the lower staff of education and health departments would provide assistance to the election staff in the general elections. He said that strict security plan has been chalked out for the transportation of election material and all measures including electricity, lighting and parking were also being ensured at the polling stations.
RESCUE 1122 DEVISES EMERGENCY COVER PLAN FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS
District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Dr Kaleemullah said that an emergency plan has been prepared for the general election as 600 rescuers will perform duty. The vacations of all the rescuers have been canceled. In a statement issued here on Saturday, 35 ambulances of rescue 1122, 16 fire vehicles, 04 rescue vehicles and 90 motorbike ambulances will be deployed across the district and emergency cover will also be provided through rescue posts in the general election. Along with Rescue 1122 staff, 660 Rescue Scouts will also be deployed for emergency cover. Patrolling by Rescue Bike Ambulance service will also be continued on polling day to provide rescue emergency service at polling stations established in urban and rural areas. Dr Kaleemullah has directed rescue staff to perform their duties according to the cover plan and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.