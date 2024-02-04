Green Pakistan project designed to maximise agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

BEIJING - The Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm project incorporates advanced equipment, inno­vative techniques and intel­ligent water management systems, all designed to maximize agricultural pro­ductivity while minimizing environmental impact,” said Fu Shuai, Vice GM of Dayu Irrigation International Department. Speaking on the occasion of the delivery ceremony of first shipment of equipment for the proj­ect, he said, “Green Pakistan Initiative, launched last year, aims to transform the agricultural landscape. We are dedicated to participat­ing in this groundbreaking endeavor and contributing our expertise.” The deliv­ery ceremony was also at­tended by Zaeem, president of the exclusive distributor in Pakistan. The first ship­ment of equipment for the Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm Project was dis­patched from China to Paki­stan marking a significant milestone in the country’s agricultural development, local media reported. This collaborative initiative, led by China’s Dayu Irrigation Group and local partners, aims to revolutionize farm­ing practices and contrib­ute to the implementation of the Green Pakistan Initia­tive. Dayu Irrigation Group aims to integrate intelligent irrigation control systems into Pakistan’s farming as part of the Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm Project. By monitoring crop growth and optimiz­ing water and fertilizer ap­plication, this system seeks to enhance yield, improve crop quality, and reduce la­bor costs for farmers. The successful shipment of the initial equipment batch signifies the beginning of a transformative journey for Pakistan’s agricultural sec­tor. Through unwavering Pak-China partnerships, the Green Pakistan Initiative is poised to usher in a new era of sustainable agriculture, benefiting farmers, rural communities and the na­tion as a whole.