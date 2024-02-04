Sunday, February 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Harmony vital for society’s growth: Ashrafi

Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   S pecial Repre­sentative to the Prime Minister for Inter­faith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said harmony and unity was essential element for growth of any society, adding that all religions give message of love, tolerance and brother­hood. Addressing an interfaith harmony meeting at St. Peter’s High School on Satur­day, he said that in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Muslims could not even think of disrespecting any prophet or hurting their believers. He said, “We have always celebrated happiness and faced challenges with mutual unity.” No citizen in Pakistan was a second grade citizen, adding that all minorities had been given equal rights in the country’s constitution, he added. Ashrafi said, “Still I feel that Jaranwala inci­dent should have not happened.” Modera­tor/President Bishop Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind Rev Dr Azad Mar­shal and Archbishop of Canterbury Person­al Representative to the Holy See and Direc­tor of Anglican Centre in Rome Archbishop Ian Ernest acknowledging the outstanding services of Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for pro­motion of peace and interfaith harmony presented him a shield.

LUMS students and recruiters network attend Annual Career Fair 2024

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024