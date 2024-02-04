Harmony vital for society’s growth: Ashrafi

LAHORE - S pecial Repre­sentative to the Prime Minister for Inter­faith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said harmony and unity was essential element for growth of any society, adding that all religions give message of love, tolerance and brother­hood. Addressing an interfaith harmony meeting at St. Peter’s High School on Satur­day, he said that in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Muslims could not even think of disrespecting any prophet or hurting their believers. He said, “We have always celebrated happiness and faced challenges with mutual unity.” No citizen in Pakistan was a second grade citizen, adding that all minorities had been given equal rights in the country’s constitution, he added. Ashrafi said, “Still I feel that Jaranwala inci­dent should have not happened.” Modera­tor/President Bishop Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind Rev Dr Azad Mar­shal and Archbishop of Canterbury Person­al Representative to the Holy See and Direc­tor of Anglican Centre in Rome Archbishop Ian Ernest acknowledging the outstanding services of Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for pro­motion of peace and interfaith harmony presented him a shield.