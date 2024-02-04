Sunday, February 04, 2024
IMF chief says global economy shows positive momentum, warns of risks

Agencies
February 04, 2024
WASHINGTON/ RIYADH  -  Kristalina Georgieva, managing di­rector of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has said that although the IMF raised the global growth forecast, there’s still a need “to be mindful of risks.”

At a media roundtable at IMF headquarters in Washington D.C. on Thursday, the IMF chief said that with conflicts still going on between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, the complex geopolitical situ­ation still brings uncertainties to the global economic outlook.

The IMF upgraded the global growth forecast to 3.1 percent in 2024, 0.2 percentage point higher than the projection in October 2023, Georgieva said.

On the shipping disruptions in the Middle East, the IMF chief said that in January, cargo passing to the Suez Canal dropped by 43 percent from a year earlier, dealing a blow to the economy of relevant economies.

On the monetary policy, the IMF chief mentioned the risk of pre­mature loosening as well as the risk of maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period. For the United States, the risk of keep­ing interest rates higher for longer than necessary is not just a risk for the U.S. economy, but for the global economy, she said.

“When other countries especially many emerging market economies that have brought inflation down to target already move to lower inter­est rates, if the U.S. continues to be higher, that could impact exchange rates and it can impact other coun­tries in a somewhat negative way,” Georgieva said. Meanwhile the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its expectations for econom­ic growth in Saudi Arabia, indicating a positive outlook for the Kingdom’s economy. The IMF now predicts a growth rate of 5.5% in 2025, an in­crease from its previous estimate of 4.5% issued in October 2023.

These revisions were made based on the data published in the IMF’s report ‘Updates on Global Economic Prospects’ in January 2024, which highlighted the optimistic outlook for the Saudi economy’s perfor­mance and strength despite the risks and challenges present in the global economic landscape.

This positive outlook confirms the growth and prosperity of the Saudi economy, which is being driven by strong leadership both regionally and internationally.

The report also expects the global economy to achieve a growth rate of 3.1% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025.

Agencies

