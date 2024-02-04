India earn early lead against hosts in historic Davis Cup encounter

LAHORE - India established a commanding 2-0 lead over hosts Pakistan in a historic Davis Cup World Group-I Play-Off be­ing played at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

According to information made available here on Saturday, this event, marking the first visit of the Indian Davis Cup team to Pakistan since 1964, has ignited considerable inter­est due to the longstanding sports rivalry between these two neighbor­ing nations. The Indian contingent, consisting of five players and five support staff members, arrived for this prestigious contest, signaling a momentous occasion in the annals of their competitive history.

The tie opened with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N. Sriram Balaji, representing India, registering victo­ries in their singles matches against Pakistan’s formidable opponents, Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan. Ramanathan overcame a re­silient Aisam in a match that tested both players, finally clinching victory with scores of 6-7(3), 7-6(4), and 6-0.

Balaji followed suit, defeating Aqeel Khan in straight sets, 7-5 and 6-3, to further India’s lead in the tie. The com­petition promises more nail-biting ac­tion with upcoming matches, including a doubles showdown featuring Paki­stan’s Muzammil Murtaza and Bar­katullah against India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni. Additional singles matches are also on the agenda, po­tentially setting the stage for dramatic comebacks and intense rivalry.

With the pressure mounting, Paki­stan must now win all three remain­ing matches to secure the tie, a chal­lenging task given India’s current momentum. The last face-off between these teams, held in neutral Kazakh­stan in 2014, saw India emerge victo­rious with a 4-0 scoreline, adding an­other chapter to their storied rivalry.