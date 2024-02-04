India earn early lead against hosts in historic Davis Cup encounter

LAHORE - India established a commanding 2-0 lead over hosts Pakistan in a historic Davis Cup World Group-I Play-Off being played at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.
According to information made available here on Saturday, this event, marking the first visit of the Indian Davis Cup team to Pakistan since 1964, has ignited considerable interest due to the longstanding sports rivalry between these two neighboring nations. The Indian contingent, consisting of five players and five support staff members, arrived for this prestigious contest, signaling a momentous occasion in the annals of their competitive history.
The tie opened with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N. Sriram Balaji, representing India, registering victories in their singles matches against Pakistan’s formidable opponents, Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan. Ramanathan overcame a resilient Aisam in a match that tested both players, finally clinching victory with scores of 6-7(3), 7-6(4), and 6-0.
Balaji followed suit, defeating Aqeel Khan in straight sets, 7-5 and 6-3, to further India’s lead in the tie. The competition promises more nail-biting action with upcoming matches, including a doubles showdown featuring Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza and Barkatullah against India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni. Additional singles matches are also on the agenda, potentially setting the stage for dramatic comebacks and intense rivalry.
With the pressure mounting, Pakistan must now win all three remaining matches to secure the tie, a challenging task given India’s current momentum. The last face-off between these teams, held in neutral Kazakhstan in 2014, saw India emerge victorious with a 4-0 scoreline, adding another chapter to their storied rivalry.