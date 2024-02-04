Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty

RAYYAN - Iran knocked four-times champions Japan out of the Asian Cup with a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final clash after skipper Ali­reza Jahanbakhsh converted a penalty in stoppage time at Education City Stadium on Saturday. With the match between Asia’s top-two ranked sides tied at 1-1, Iran won a penalty in the fourth minute of added time and Jahanbakhsh stepped up to blast the ball into the top corner, draw­ing a loud roar from the Iranian fans in the arena. The victory also saw Iran avenge their 2019 semi-final loss to Japan and when the final whistle blew, the Iranian bench emptied onto the pitch and an emo­tional Jahanbakhsh dropped to the turf in relief while many players wept tears of joy.

Iran, who are seeking a record-equal­ling fourth Asian Cup title, had not beat­en Japan in 19 years while their victory also extended Amir Ghalenoei’s unbeat­en streak to 16 matches since he took charge in March. “Iran should be proud of their sons, they gave everything they had for their people. I think the result can be a turning point for Iranian foot­ball,” Ghalenoei told reporters.

Iran will find out their semi-final oppo­nents later on Saturday when defending champions Qatar take on Uzbekistan. Jor­dan play South Korea in the other semi-fi­nal. After a cagey start to a physical contest, Japan had taken the lead through Hidemasa Morita who made a run past four defenders before beating Alireza Beiranvand in goal to silence the Iran fans in the stadium.

But the volume went up when Iran equalised 10 minutes into the second half with a sublime move where Sardar Azmoun played the ball through to Mo­hammad Mohebi, who ran around his marker before slipping his shot past Su­zuki into the bottom corner.

Japan had dominated possession in the first half but it was Iran who controlled proceedings after the equaliser as they pressed hard in defence and initiated wave after wave of attacks and the pressure fi­nally paid off in second-half added time. Japan’s Ko Itakura made a mess of a clear­ance in the 94th minute and as he tried to recover, he tripped Hossein Kanani in the box and the referee immediately pointed to the spot, with Jahanbakhsh converting to whip their fans into a frenzy.

Later, hosts and holders Qatar beat Uz­bekistan 3-2 on penalties on Saturday and will face Iran in the Asian Cup last four, after their quarterfinal ended 1-1. Qatar took the lead midway through the first half of normal time when goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov flapped the ball into his own goal, before Odiljon Hamrobekov equalised for Uzbekistan just before the hour, and they could not be separated in extra time.