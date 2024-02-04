Sunday, February 04, 2024
Jan Achakzai announces significant development in Mach incident

February 04, 2024
QUETTA   -   Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday announced a significant development in the ongoing investigation of an incident of terrorism that occurred in Mach, Balochistan the other day. In a press release issued here, the caretaker minister said “Seven additional bodies of terrorists have been found during area sanitization in/around Mach City, adding to the twelve (including one suicidal bomber without body) previously recovered. This brings the confirmed death toll to 19 out of 24 individuals previously identified as killed in terrorist activity.” Jan Achakzai said one unidentified body remains and authorities (CTD) are collaborating with NADRA to determine its identity.

