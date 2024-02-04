Sunday, February 04, 2024
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Monday

Web Desk
12:35 PM | February 04, 2024
Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Monday with a renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination.

People from different walks of life will hold rallies and demonstrations, forming human chains across the country to infuse new spirits in the Kashmiris, who have been fighting for their freedom. 

All Pakistani missions abroad will organize seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world’s attention towards the plight of Kashmiris. 

The national media will air special programs and print special supplements to highlight the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day and the decades-long struggle of Kashmiri people against the illegal Indian occupation.

