Killers of delivery boy arrested

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Aj­mal said that the Sadar police have arrested five ac­cused involved in the killing of a delivery boy over a payment dispute. Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here on Saturday, he said that Muham­mad Kashif, 45, a resident of Mansoorabad, worked as a “delivery boy” at a restaurant when he was called on December 23, 2023, for delivering pizza in Faisal Town Chak No.215-RB. When he reached Chak No.215-RB to deliver pizza, the accused shot him dead and escaped. Taking notice of the inci­dent, the City Police Officer (CPO) directed police to arrest the accused at the earliest. A special police team was constituted which included Usman Mu­nir Saifi, SP Iqbal Town, Rana Waseem Faraz, SDP, SI Aftab Waseem SHO, Sub Inspector Nasir Abbas Investigation Officer, ASI Afzaal Ahmad, ASI Ajmal Khan, Head Constable Amir Sultan, Constable Ab­dur Razzaq and Constable Ansar Altaf. 

The team took Junaid Zafar, son of Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, of Chak No.215-RB Kakkoana into cus­tody over suspicion.

Our Staff Reporter

