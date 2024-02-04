Sunday, February 04, 2024
Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train station

Agencies
February 04, 2024
PARIS  -  Three people were injured Saturday in a knife attack at Paris’s Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested. The detained man, a Malian national, went on a stabbing spree at around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) at the station, which operates domes­tic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy.

One person suffered serious inju­ries to the abdomen while two others were lightly wounded, police said.

“The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack,” a police source said. “He presented the police an Italian driving licence”, which gave his date of birth as Janu­ary 1, 1992. Passers-by overpowered the man before railway police arrived on the scene, the police source said.

“A thank you to those who overpow­ered the man who carried out this un­bearable act,” said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on X, formerly Twit­ter. The attackers’ motives remained unclear. The Paris prosecutor’s office launched an inquiry into the attack, while the national anti-terrorist pros­ecutor said it was observing proceed­ings at this stage. The assault took place less than six months before Par­is hosts the 2024 Olympics and and an expected 15 million visitors.

