‘KP people to vote for PTI-P on Feb 8’

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
Mardan  -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-Parliamentarian) provincial leaders Pir Aslam and Nazia Shah emphasized the significance of February 8, as a pivotal day that will reshape the future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They expressed confidence that the upcoming vote would usher in a new era of development and prosperity, providing essential facilities to the masses. The leaders conveyed these sentiments during a consultative meeting at Sultan Ghari Resalpur, focusing on election activities and intensifying the door-to-door campaign for PTI-P’s nominated candidates.

The meeting, attended by a substantial number of party workers, activists, and youth from various localities, featured in-depth discussions on preparations for public gatherings, the organization of polling camps, the selection of polling agents, and the success of the doorto- door campaign. Additionally, crucial responsibilities for the election day were assigned to dedicated workers, who pledged to fulfil their duties and extend full support to the nominated candidates of PTI-P in district Mardan.

A collective commitment was made during the meeting to accord a warm welcome to party chairman Parviz Khattak on February 5. Furthermore, on Election Day, the resolve was to ensure the success of all nominated candidates, including Ibrahim Khattak, as PTI-P gears up for a significant electoral presence in the region.

