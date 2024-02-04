KW&SC completes all arrangements for Feb 8, general elections

KARACHI - On the special instructions of CEO KW&SC Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, the KW&SC officials have completed all arrange­ments for water supply and sewerage across the city in connection with the gen­eral elections to be held on February 8, 2024. Accord­ing to the spokesperson of KW&SC, various complaints of drainage have been elimi­nated around all the polling stations established across the city, while the work of desalting and cleaning with Jetting and Suction ma­chines of sewage lines and manholes around the pos­sible polling stations is go­ing on rapidly. The spokes­person of KW&SC said that the following the orders of CEO KW&SC, Jetting and Suction machines including water tankers will be pres­ent around the various poll­ing stations on February 8 election day, so that the citi­zens do not face any kind of problem, while the KW&SC staff will also be present to deal with any complaints or emergencies. He said that the KW&SC is working day and night to provide better water supply and sewerage facilities to the citizens, and in this regard, despite public holidays across the country, the staff of the KW&SC are busy performing their du­ties. He further said that the KW&SC along with other related department includ­ing the ECP is taking full co­operation and measures to solve other problems, espe­cially for the improvement of water supply and sewer­age across the city.