Life disrupted as rain triggers urban flooding in Karachi

KARACHI - Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi as rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines entered houses and hospitals in the port city.
Areas that received downpours included Baldi Town, Orangi Town, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Orangi Town, Bahria Town, Saddar, North Nazimabad, Tower, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad. Following the rain, major arteries in the mega city were submerged with rainwater and commuters were stuck in their vehicles as the city administration had not taken any measure to cope with the rain, despite the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast heavy rain a day earlier.
Commuters faced troubles due to accumulated water mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines on most of the roads, including MA Jinnah Road and I.I. Chundrigar Road.
With the first drop of rainfall, different parts of the port city, including North Nazimabad and its suburban areas, plunged into darkness due to an electricity supply failure. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab warned the Karachiites against stepping out unless extremely necessary, keeping the situation in the city after the heavy rain.
He said that some of the water pumping stations have stopped working. However, he claimed that the rainwater nullahs are flowing at all their capacity. Wahab also visited different areas of the city to inspect the situation. He ordered all the district municipal corporations to ensure rainwater drainage from roads.
Besides low-lying areas, the rainwater entered houses in the city’s posh area, Defence View, destroying furniture and other valuable goods of the residents. Despite the PMD’s forecast, the interim Sindh government did not take any measures to deal with the rain as rainwater mixed with sewage entered the operation theatre of the gynaecology ward at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Civil Hospital ward number 3. Stagnant water can also be seen around the Sindh Assembly and the Governor House.
As per the statistics issued by the weather department, the maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in Baldia Town (64mm) followed by Surjani Town (62mm). Orangi Town received 52.2mm, Karachi Airport 41.8mm, Nazimabad received 23.5mm, University Road 29.8mm, North Nazimabad 33.6mm and Gulshan-e-Maymar 23mm of rain.
Meanwhile, K-Electric, the city’s sole electricity distributor, advised the citizens to take care of themselves and their loved ones during the rainy season. The power utility asked the people to stay away from broken wires, TV and internet cables, electric poles and PMTs as they pose a risk of electrocution.