Life disrupted as rain triggers urban flooding in Karachi

KARACHI - Heavy rain coupled with thun­der and lightning Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi as rainwater mixed with sewage over­flowing from choked lines entered houses and hospitals in the port city.

Areas that received downpours included Baldi Town, Orangi Town, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Orangi Town, Bahria Town, Saddar, North Naz­imabad, Tower, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad. Following the rain, ma­jor arteries in the mega city were submerged with rainwater and com­muters were stuck in their vehicles as the city administration had not taken any measure to cope with the rain, despite the Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD) had fore­cast heavy rain a day earlier.

Commuters faced troubles due to accumulated water mixed with sew­age overflowing from choked lines on most of the roads, including MA Jin­nah Road and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

With the first drop of rainfall, different parts of the port city, in­cluding North Nazimabad and its suburban areas, plunged into dark­ness due to an electricity supply failure. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wa­hab warned the Karachiites against stepping out unless extremely nec­essary, keeping the situation in the city after the heavy rain.

He said that some of the water pumping stations have stopped working. However, he claimed that the rainwater nullahs are flowing at all their capacity. Wahab also visited different areas of the city to inspect the situation. He ordered all the dis­trict municipal corporations to en­sure rainwater drainage from roads.

Besides low-lying areas, the rain­water entered houses in the city’s posh area, Defence View, destroying furniture and other valuable goods of the residents. Despite the PMD’s forecast, the interim Sindh govern­ment did not take any measures to deal with the rain as rainwater mixed with sewage entered the operation theatre of the gynaecol­ogy ward at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Civil Hos­pital ward number 3. Stagnant water can also be seen around the Sindh Assembly and the Governor House.

As per the statistics issued by the weather department, the maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in Baldia Town (64mm) followed by Surjani Town (62mm). Orangi Town received 52.2mm, Karachi Air­port 41.8mm, Nazimabad received 23.5mm, University Road 29.8mm, North Nazimabad 33.6mm and Gulshan-e-Maymar 23mm of rain.

Meanwhile, K-Electric, the city’s sole electricity distributor, advised the citizens to take care of them­selves and their loved ones during the rainy season. The power utility asked the people to stay away from broken wires, TV and internet cables, electric poles and PMTs as they pose a risk of electrocution.