LRCA chief rallies coaches to elevate young talent in U16 Cricket C’ship

LAHORE - Lahore Region Cricket As­sociation (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has convened a crucial meeting with the coaches of all twelve teams participat­ing in the LRCA U16 Cricket Championship, aiming to strengthen the development of young cricket talent.

The assembly witnessed the presence of a distin­guished panel of coaches including Imran Nazir Jr (Lahore Lions), Asad Arif (Lahore Eagles), Asif Aziz (Lahore Shalimar), Abdul Wahab Dar (Lahore Ravi), Farhan Masood (Lahore Thunders), Jahanzaib Baig Mirza (Lahore Falcons), Waqas Aslam (Lahore Ti­gers), Shahid Khan (Lahore Panthers), Zafar Iqbal (La­hore Dolphins), M Naeem Azam (Lahore Stallions), Sameer Akram (Lahore Leopards) and Muhammad Aslam (Lahore Hawks).

LRCA Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain, U16 Tournament Chief Coordinator Malik M Im­ran Bucha, and East Zone President Bilal Muqeet also attended the meeting. The gathering’s agenda focused on the ongoing champi­onship’s progress, with Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed taking a deep dive into the players’ performances, team management, and overall event standards.

Each coach provided insights into their team’s standout performers, iden­tifying potential candidates for the Lahore Region U16 team in the upcoming Na­tional U16 Championship, slated to start around Feb­ruary 21. In his address, Kh Nadeem emphasized the importance of maintaining­high standards across vari­ous aspects of the cham­pionship, including player attire, meal quality, playing conditions, and umpiring.

He highlighted the posi­tive feedback received, say­ing, “All players are happy by getting opportunities to show their skills in the na­tional event.” Furthermore, he urged coaches to adopt a nurturing approach to­wards the young cricketers, emphasizing the need for gentle guidance and sup­port to hone their skills.