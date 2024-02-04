Madrid airport overwhelmed by asylum seekers

Sunday, February 04, 2024
Agencies
February 04, 2024
MADRID   -  Madrid airport is strug­gling to cope with an unprecedented in­flux of African asylum seekers, who have to sleep in cramped, dirty spaces, prompting the Red Cross to stop pro­viding services there in protest. Hundreds of migrants, the ma­jority from Senegal, have in recent weeks requested asylum af­ter arriving in Madrid while on a layover to other countries, usually ones in South America that do not require en­try visas from them, a police union represen­tative who asked not to be named told AFP. While they wait for their claims to be pro­cessed they are kept in rooms equipped with bathrooms set aside for migrants seeking asy­lum. The government opened a fourth room to cope with the surge in arrivals but some asylum seekers are still forced to sleep on in­flatable mattresses or share a bed, according to the Spanish Commis­sion for Aid to Refugees (CEAR), a non-govern­mental organisation.

Agencies

