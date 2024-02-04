Madrid airport overwhelmed by asylum seekers

MADRID - Madrid airport is struggling to cope with an unprecedented influx of African asylum seekers, who have to sleep in cramped, dirty spaces, prompting the Red Cross to stop providing services there in protest. Hundreds of migrants, the majority from Senegal, have in recent weeks requested asylum after arriving in Madrid while on a layover to other countries, usually ones in South America that do not require entry visas from them, a police union representative who asked not to be named told AFP. While they wait for their claims to be processed they are kept in rooms equipped with bathrooms set aside for migrants seeking asylum. The government opened a fourth room to cope with the surge in arrivals but some asylum seekers are still forced to sleep on inflatable mattresses or share a bed, according to the Spanish Commission for Aid to Refugees (CEAR), a non-governmental organisation.