Mian Sahib just wants to sit on PM’s chair: Bilawal Bhutto

MIRPURKHAS/CHHACHHRO/MITHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday claimed the condition of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very grim, south Punjab has gone out of their hands, and in Sindh it could not hold a single public meeting during the entire election campaign. As a result, the PML-N leadership was left with no option but to roam in the streets of Lahore.
He said that Nawaz Sharif is pressuring the caretaker government to do the same for it in the elections as it was done for Imran Khan in the last general elections as he wants to change the election results of Mirpurkhas while sitting at Raiwind.
THE PPP chairman while addressing a public meeting at Chhachhro on Saturday in connection with his ongoing nationwide election campaign also paid tribute to people of Mirpurkhas for being present at the venue with unwavering determination despite rain and severe cold.
Bilawal said that the other parties are not doing politics but taking personal revenge, and added: “The rest of the parties are not serving the people, they are doing politics of hatred and division.” He said that the individual who wants to impose himself on the country for the fourth time does not worry how much Pakistan’s economy, federation and democracy will suffer due to his hunger for power, greed and stubbornness. “Mian Sahib is not worried about anything else, he just has to sit on this chair,” he added.
“If we are doing politics, we are doing it only to serve the people. If we are fighting, we are not doing so against any party, but against poverty, unemployment and inflation,” he said, adding that on the one hand there is the PPP and on the other side there are all other parties of the country, which are doing politics of hatred and division. “We will reply to all of them on February 8, that this province and this country are fed up with their hatred and conspiracy to divide,” he added.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he demanded that the way prime ministers and presidential candidates belonging to different parties in civilized and democratic countries of the world come on TV and participate in debates, the same should happen in Pakistan as well, adding that the purpose of such exercise is to let the public know what options they have. “But the individual who wants to be imposed for the fourth time is a coward, he is scared. He is not even ready to debate with me,” he said, adding that this man is so scared, and so afraid of the people, that he is now demanding that elections must be rigged for him in the same way as it was done for Imran Khan in 2018. He said that the PML-N’s position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very precarious, and they also know that south Punjab has also gone out of their hands, and added: “The entire PML-N leadership is now roaming the streets of Lahore as their own house is also getting out of their hand.”
He said that Nawaz Sharif is so afraid of the people of Sindh that he could not hold a single public meeting here during the entire election campaign. “He is so scared that his new demand has come up. In the caretaker government, those whom they have favoured are putting pressure on them that Form 45 and Form 47 should be delivered to Raiwind from today,” he said, adding that they are already conspiring on how to rob the mandate of Mirpurkhas.