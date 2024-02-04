Mian Sahib just wants to sit on PM’s chair: Bilawal Bhutto

MIRPURKHAS/CHHACHHRO/MITHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday claimed the condition of Pakistan Mus­lim League- Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very grim, south Punjab has gone out of their hands, and in Sindh it could not hold a single public meeting during the entire elec­tion campaign. As a result, the PML-N leadership was left with no option but to roam in the streets of Lahore.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is pressuring the caretaker gov­ernment to do the same for it in the elections as it was done for Imran Khan in the last general elections as he wants to change the election results of Mirpur­khas while sitting at Raiwind.

THE PPP chairman while ad­dressing a public meeting at Chhachhro on Saturday in con­nection with his ongoing na­tionwide election campaign also paid tribute to people of Mirpurkhas for being present at the venue with unwavering determination despite rain and severe cold.

Bilawal said that the oth­er parties are not doing pol­itics but taking personal re­venge, and added: “The rest of the parties are not serving the people, they are doing politics of hatred and division.” He said that the individual who wants to impose himself on the coun­try for the fourth time does not worry how much Pakistan’s economy, federation and de­mocracy will suffer due to his hunger for power, greed and stubbornness. “Mian Sahib is not worried about anything else, he just has to sit on this chair,” he added.

“If we are doing politics, we are doing it only to serve the people. If we are fighting, we are not doing so against any party, but against poverty, un­employment and inflation,” he said, adding that on the one hand there is the PPP and on the other side there are all other parties of the country, which are doing politics of ha­tred and division. “We will re­ply to all of them on February 8, that this province and this country are fed up with their hatred and conspiracy to di­vide,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he demanded that the way prime ministers and presidential candidates be­longing to different parties in civilized and democratic countries of the world come on TV and participate in de­bates, the same should hap­pen in Pakistan as well, add­ing that the purpose of such exercise is to let the pub­lic know what options they have. “But the individual who wants to be imposed for the fourth time is a coward, he is scared. He is not even ready to debate with me,” he said, adding that this man is so scared, and so afraid of the people, that he is now de­manding that elections must be rigged for him in the same way as it was done for Imran Khan in 2018. He said that the PML-N’s position in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa is very pre­carious, and they also know that south Punjab has also gone out of their hands, and added: “The entire PML-N leadership is now roaming the streets of Lahore as their own house is also getting out of their hand.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif is so afraid of the people of Sindh that he could not hold a single public meeting here during the entire election campaign. “He is so scared that his new demand has come up. In the caretaker government, those whom they have favoured are putting pres­sure on them that Form 45 and Form 47 should be delivered to Raiwind from today,” he said, adding that they are already conspiring on how to rob the mandate of Mirpurkhas.