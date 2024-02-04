Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers sell for record $8m at auction

NEW YORK - Basketball legend Michael Jordan won six NBA championships during his prolific sporting ca­reer and a set of the six sneakers he wore when clinching those titles has sold for a record-breaking $8 million at auction. Friday’s win­ning bid for “The Dynasty Collection” reached $8,032,800, setting a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers, according to auction house Sotheby’s. The set consisted of Air Jor­dan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997), and Air Jordan XIV (1998). “This set represents the most valuable and significant collection of Air Jordan sneakers ever brought to market,” the auction house said on its web­site ahead of the auction.