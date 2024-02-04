Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Transport, Local Government, Live­stock and Mines & Minerals Ibra­him Hasan Murad underscored the impactful initiatives implemented across various departments during his one-year tenure. At a press brief­ing here on Saturday, he recounted the caretaker government’s exem­plary performance and mentioned the introduction of a task manage­ment system in the local govern­ment department and a notable increase in revenue through cattle market auctions, rising from Rs 3.5 billion to Rs 5.7 billion. The revenue of local government department has also been increased from Rs 10 billion in term of property tax digitisation, he added. More than 200,000 tons of waste was removed in ‘Safai Nisf Iman’ campaign fo­cused on Clean and Green Punjab. Over 1,500 transparent transfers and posting were approved in the LG department, he claimed. While highlighting initiatives taken in the mines and minerals department, he said that Rs 2.17 billion has been increased in non-tax revenue of the department, adding that Geo­graphical Indication (GI) of rock salt as pink rock salt is the biggest achievement of the mines depart­ment. Roadmap to generate Rs 150 billion revenue has been developed which would be taken forward by the next government. He mentioned that an online monitoring system has been established for check and balance of field offices and officers. Efforts were made to make the auc­tion/tendering system transpar­ent and to break the regional mo­nopolies of mining contracts and lease holders. The department has identified around 27 new areas of rock salt mineral in Punjab while identification and approval of 36 new sand zones were formulated in last two months. PUNJMIN (Punjab Mineral Development Corporation) was the only public sector corpo­ration in the field of mining which has turned into a profitable entity with a Rs 400 million profit, he said. The marriage grant for daughters of mine workers has been doubled to Rs 400,000 while the government has increased the rate of compensa­tion grant in case of mine worker’s death to 33 percent which would be now Rs 800,000, he mentioned.