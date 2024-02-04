Sunday, February 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Minister for Transport, Local Government, Live­stock and Mines & Minerals Ibra­him Hasan Murad underscored the impactful initiatives implemented across various departments during his one-year tenure. At a press brief­ing here on Saturday, he recounted the caretaker government’s exem­plary performance and mentioned the introduction of a task manage­ment system in the local govern­ment department and a notable increase in revenue through cattle market auctions, rising from Rs 3.5 billion to Rs 5.7 billion. The revenue of local government department has also been increased from Rs 10 billion in term of property tax digitisation, he added. More than 200,000 tons of waste was removed in ‘Safai Nisf Iman’ campaign fo­cused on Clean and Green Punjab. Over 1,500 transparent transfers and posting were approved in the LG department, he claimed. While highlighting initiatives taken in the mines and minerals department, he said that Rs 2.17 billion has been increased in non-tax revenue of the department, adding that Geo­graphical Indication (GI) of rock salt as pink rock salt is the biggest achievement of the mines depart­ment. Roadmap to generate Rs 150 billion revenue has been developed which would be taken forward by the next government. He mentioned that an online monitoring system has been established for check and balance of field offices and officers. Efforts were made to make the auc­tion/tendering system transpar­ent and to break the regional mo­nopolies of mining contracts and lease holders. The department has identified around 27 new areas of rock salt mineral in Punjab while identification and approval of 36 new sand zones were formulated in last two months. PUNJMIN (Punjab Mineral Development Corporation) was the only public sector corpo­ration in the field of mining which has turned into a profitable entity with a Rs 400 million profit, he said. The marriage grant for daughters of mine workers has been doubled to Rs 400,000 while the government has increased the rate of compensa­tion grant in case of mine worker’s death to 33 percent which would be now Rs 800,000, he mentioned.

LUMS students and recruiters network attend Annual Career Fair 2024

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024