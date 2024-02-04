MQM-P trying to sabotage peace ahead of polls, says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party has warned of violence during upcoming general elections in Karachi after second inci­dent of a clash between Muttahida Qa­umi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and PPPin New Karachi area of the city. The metropolis has witnessed wave of vio­lence between political armed groups previously, however, an army-backed operation led by Rangers and police in 2013 resulted in peace in the city.

“MQM-P is once again trying to sab­otage peace ahead of polls in the city,” said PPP Karachi chief Saeed Ghani, who added that they had informed police of the activities of the MQM-P but no action was taken against them.

He claimed the MQM-P workers attacked their party office, which re­sulted in injuries to their activists, however, no FIR has been registered against them so far. The incident has resulted in the injuries of three peo­ple including two children who have been identified as 12-year-old Abdul Rehman, who received an injury to his head, Shumail, 16, received a bul­let injury to his leg and Ashraf, 40, was beaten with a stick.

The three of them were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the latter two are out of danger while the former was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the centre and was put on vent support.

MQM-P deputy convener Kha­waja Izhar said in a hurriedly called presser that PPP activists have been removing their party’s banners from the city and in one such incident in New Karachi sector 11, their activists tried to disrupt a corner meeting via armed activists of the PPP.

He lamented that when their candi­date Abdul Basit reached police station to register an FIR, the police arrested him. He asked the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan to take action against police officers who are facilitating a political party. “We believe in non-violence however, elements who want to disrupt city’s peace are targeting MQM-P to incite their workers,” he said, adding that their silence should not be considered as their weakness.

KARACHIITES WILL VOTE AGAINST FORCES OF CHAOS

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ka­rachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Karachiites will vote against the forces of chaos, the Pakistan People Party and the Mut­tahida Qaumi Movement, to revenge against occupation and trade of man­date for perks and ministries.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing corner meetings in his constituency NA 250 and PS 129. During his visit to the area, he was warmly welcomed at several spots by area notables and local trade leaders. Addressing his supporters, he said that the PPP and the MQM always stage a fake faceoff before elections but sup­port each other after polls to plunder the resources. He said that the inde­pendent candidates have already been harassed and coerced to join the PPP after the polls. He said that it was a show of the worst kind of fascism.