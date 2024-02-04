Naqvi opens uplift schemes in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Sahiwal and Pakpatan on Saturday and inaugurated development projects worth billions of rupees.

The CM, along with the provincial minister and officers, travelled in a coach and inaugurated a 5-storey Surgical Tower and MRI Block at a Teaching Hospital in Sahiwal, said a handout issued here. He inaugurated a flyover from Royal Hotel up to N5, Railway Crossing flyover, Old GT Road, Deepalpur Haveli Lakha, flyover from Jhal Road to N5, upgraded Model Civil Lines Police Station in Sahiwal. CM announced a Safe City Project in Sahiwal.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the Surgical Tower of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital and MRI block and reviewed provision of treatment facilities. He visited various wards and other sections. He also inspected the MRI machine, operation theatres, surgical ward, pharmacy and the reception area. Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the under treatment patients, inquired about provision of treatment facilities and queried about provision of free medicines.

He inaugurated the upgraded Model Civil Lines Police Station and visited it as well. He reviewed the provision of facilities for the visitors, witnessed various sections of the police station and inspected the front desk. Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated the flyover being constructed from Royal Hotel up to N-5 in a record time frame. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the flyover and appreciated high quality in the construction work. A heavy traffic can easily pass through the outskirts of the city with the construction of this flyover. Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated the Samundri-Sahiwal Road and Jhal Road Railway Crossing Flyover.

He inaugurated Okara-Old GT Road and Deepalpur Haveli Lakha Road. CM also inaugurated Deepalpur-Basirpur Road. He also inaugurated a flyover being constructed from Jhal Road up to N-5.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the upgradation project of Mazar Hazrat Baba Farirduddin Ganjshakar (RA) and also inaugurated the upgraded building of police station Faridnagar. CM was given a detailed briefing about the upgradation project of the Mazar Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar Complex. It was informed during the briefing that the exit passage of the Mazar will be made spacious and beautiful alcoves will also be built. Langar Khana, library, Samaa Hall and Sarai will also be built at the Mazar.

A new security, CCTV and air conditioning system will be installed at the Mazar Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar Complex. The sewerage system of the Mazar will also be improved. 2 lifts will also be installed for the facilitation of devotees at the Mazar Complex. CM reviewed the ongoing upgradation work at the Mazar. Mohsin Naqvi after the inauguration also visited the upgraded Faridnagar Police Station, reviewed facilities and inspected the front desk as well. He after laying a foundation stone at the Mazar Complex, inaugurating the police station and while talking with the media stated that rupees 631 million will cost on the upgradation project of the Mazar Fariduddin Ganj Shakar Complex. C&W department is working diligently on the upgradation project of the Mazar Complex.

The Mazar Complex will be made an excellent and a model Mazar. The design and entry door of the Mazar will be built exemplary. There cannot be any better project for Pakpatan than the upgradation project of the Mazar Baba Farid Ganj Shakar Complex. Pakpattan is known across the globe due to the Mazar Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar as devotees frequently visit it. Everything including the library will be built state of the art in the Mazar Complex. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that authorities are looking into the matter about allocating a colony for the journalists of small cities. All police stations as the Faridnagar Police Station will be seen alike across Punjab. Safe City Projects of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala have been completed. Further projects will be launched in 18 cities in coming 4-5 days. All Mazars will be upgraded under a phased programme. CM while taking a strict notice with regard to getting the shops and bazar closed adjoining the Mazar and ordered the administration and police to get them opened immediately. On the orders of CM, the bazar and shops were opened immediately.