Sunday, February 04, 2024
North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree

Agencies
February 04, 2024
International

SEOUL  -  North Korea fired mul­tiple cruise missiles Friday, Seoul’s military said, continuing a fresh streak of weapons test­ing as Kim Jong Un’s re­gime ramps up what it calls “war preparations”. So far this year, Kim has declared South Korea his country’s “principal enemy”, jettisoned agen­cies dedicated to reuni­fication and outreach, and threatened war over “even 0.001 mm” of territorial infringement.

North Korean state media KCNA said the launch tested a “super-large warhead” cruise missile and “a new-type anti-aircraft missile”, in a report Saturday. Pyongyang has been carrying out ever more weapons tests, includ­ing multiple cruise mis­sile launches, an “under­water nuclear weapon system” test, plus firing a solid-fuelled hyper­sonic ballistic missile.

The most recent tests were “part of the nor­mal activities of the administration,” KCNA said, adding that the missiles were fired into the West Sea and posed “no adverse effect on the security of a neigh­boring country.”

Agencies

