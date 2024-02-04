North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree

SEOUL - North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles Friday, Seoul’s military said, continuing a fresh streak of weapons testing as Kim Jong Un’s regime ramps up what it calls “war preparations”. So far this year, Kim has declared South Korea his country’s “principal enemy”, jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over “even 0.001 mm” of territorial infringement.
North Korean state media KCNA said the launch tested a “super-large warhead” cruise missile and “a new-type anti-aircraft missile”, in a report Saturday. Pyongyang has been carrying out ever more weapons tests, including multiple cruise missile launches, an “underwater nuclear weapon system” test, plus firing a solid-fuelled hypersonic ballistic missile.
The most recent tests were “part of the normal activities of the administration,” KCNA said, adding that the missiles were fired into the West Sea and posed “no adverse effect on the security of a neighboring country.”