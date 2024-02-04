Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries

MULTAN - Seed cot­ton (Phutti), equivalent to over 8.3 million, or ex­actly 83,49,553 bales, has reached ginning factories across the country till January 31. According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) re­leased on Saturday, over 8.3 million, or 83,08,790 bales, have undergone the gin­ning process, i.e., converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were record­ed at over 4.2 million, or 42,38,434 bales. Sindh gen­erated over 4.1 million, or 41,11,119 bales. The textile sector bought 76,84,117 bales, while exporters purchased 2,92,726 bales, and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton sea­son 2023–24. Sanghar dis­trict of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 16,94,691 bales, followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,47,870 bales. A total of 151 gin­ning factories were opera­tional in the country. Exact­ly 3,72,710 cotton bales of unsold stock were available in ginning factories.