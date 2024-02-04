Pakistan's largest biogas plant unveiled in Lahore

Pakistan's largest biogas plant was unveiled in Lahore on Sunday.

Details indicate that the biogas plant in Gujjar Colony has the capacity to produce 6,000 cubic metres of gas daily, utilising 1600 kilogrammes of dung.

The plant is also expected to generate 16,000 kilogrammes of organic fertiliser daily that can be used by farmers for agricultural purposes.

Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the biogas plant. He toured various parts of the plant and planted a sapling in the plant complex.