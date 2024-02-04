Pakistan’s true youth stand with PML-N: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that he will not rest until he stabilises Pakistan by eradi­cating poverty and creating employ­ment. “We will not rest until Paki­stan becomes stable. We will not rest until we don’t bring back the lights in homes, eradicate poverty and un­employment, and build schools, hos­pitals, and motorways. We will fulfil promises made by my brother Sheh­baz Sharif,” he said while addressing a rally in Gujranwala.

The former prime minister ex­pressed his concerns regarding the negative narrative propagated on social media. “Some individuals cre­ate a storm of negativity on social media, claiming that the youth is with them. However, the true youth of Pakistan is the one standing with us,” he added.

The former PM also claimed to have effectively addressed corrup­tion during its previous tenure. He cited the Transparency Internation­al report which reflected Pakistan’s improvement in its Corruption Per­ceptions Index (CPI). Without tak­ing any names, Nawaz took a jibe at the PTI, which for years had claimed to eliminate corruption, and said: “[Even] Transparency International said that corruption was at its low­est during our tenure. “They [PTI] were staging sit-ins [while] we were establishing power plants,” the three-time former prime minis­ter said while recalling the 2014 sit-in by then Khan-led party. Recalling his tenure as the country’s chief ex­ecutive from 2013 to 2017, Nawaz claimed that the PML-N govern­ment not only succeeded in tackling corruption but also effectively ad­dressed rampant inflation.

“No one present here in this gath­ering would be unemployed if our government had continued its term. “People are struggling to pay their electricity bills,” the PML-N supre­mo said while promising to bring back the country’s glory if he is voted into power. In an apparent reference to former prime minister Imran Khan, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during her address, stated that a “viral disease” was causing significant harm to Pa­kistan but that has been eradicated now forever.

She said that the “viral disease” had plagued Pakistan for the past five to seven years, causing exten­sive damage, but it has now been eliminated permanently. She men­tioned that Gujranwala was the first to defeat this viral disease, saying that the ones who had initiated the long march had fled from Gujranwa­la. Maryam highlighted that promis­es of five million houses were made, but not a single house was con­structed. “If Nawaz Sharif has prom­ised five million houses, he will defi­nitely deliver,” she claimed.

She concluded by urging to end the politics of revenge and to embark on a journey of progress.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the previous government had ended the projects, which were initiated by three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the public gathering in Gujranwala, Shehbaz said: “During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, corrup­tion witnessed a decline. Nawaz Sharif had established the medical college in Gujranwala.” “Nawaz Shar­if had given laptops to the children of Gujranwala,” he said.