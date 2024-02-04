Sunday, February 04, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” –Ernest Hemingway

Past in Perspective
February 04, 2024
The Centralia mine fire, ignited in 1962 be­neath the town of Centralia, Pennsylvania, remains an enduring environmental trag­edy. The fire, initially started to dispose of waste, reached a labyrinth of abandoned coal mines, re­leasing toxic gases and causing ground subsidence. Despite numerous efforts to extinguish it, the fire still smolders beneath the town to this day, render­ing Centralia nearly uninhabitable. Evacuations oc­curred, and homes were demolished as the ground became dangerously unstable. The Centralia mine fire serves as a stark reminder of the consequenc­es of environmental neglect, enduring for over six decades, a haunting testament to the long-term im­pact of human actions on the planet.



