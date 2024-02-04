The Centralia mine fire, ignited in 1962 be­neath the town of Centralia, Pennsylvania, remains an enduring environmental trag­edy. The fire, initially started to dispose of waste, reached a labyrinth of abandoned coal mines, re­leasing toxic gases and causing ground subsidence. Despite numerous efforts to extinguish it, the fire still smolders beneath the town to this day, render­ing Centralia nearly uninhabitable. Evacuations oc­curred, and homes were demolished as the ground became dangerously unstable. The Centralia mine fire serves as a stark reminder of the consequenc­es of environmental neglect, enduring for over six decades, a haunting testament to the long-term im­pact of human actions on the planet.