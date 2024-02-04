Peaceful elections will be ensured at all costs, says govt

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, said on Saturday that all arrangements had been final­ised for conducting peaceful, fair, free, and trans­parent elections in Pakistan on February 8.

Briefing the foreign observers and media per­sons in Pakistan to monitor and cover the Febru­ary 8 elections, he said that in Pakistan, which is now the fifth largest democracy in the world, elec­tions are only four days away.

Flanked by officials of the Foreign Office, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Interior, and the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that now Pakistan is the fifth largest democracy in the world.

He said that elections were being held for the National Assembly (NA) of Pakistan and the pro­vincial assemblies of four provinces, including Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP).

He said that some elements had been spreading rumours in the recent past about the elections, cit­ing the severity of the weather, the law and order situation, or some other issues.

“Full security arrangements have been made at the polling stations, and the government will en­sure peaceful and transparent elections on Febru­ary 8,” he added. “ Police would be in the first tier, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary would per­form duty in the second tier, while the third tier of security would be with the Pakistan Army as a quick response force.” He said media in Pakistan enjoyed full freedom and everyone had the right to express opinion and criticize the government.

The minister said that the total number of vot­ers in Pakistan was 12,85,85,760, out of which 69263704 were male voters and 5,93,22,056 were female voters. To a question, he said that law and order and terrorism were not new issues in Pakistan, as it has been battling the scourge of terrorism for the past few decades. He recalled that the 2008 and 2013 elections were conducted under the shadow of security threats.

He said, “Since 2021, with the change of guard in Kabul, terrorist groups of various hues and col­ors having safe sanctuaries in a neighboring coun­try have become more active. He said that Paki­stan was taking action against terrorists and that peaceful elections would be ensured at all costs.”

“Our battle-hardened security forces are ful­ly prepared for the elections,” Murtaza Solan­gi maintained. Responding to a question, he said that the economic initiatives taken during the caretaker government were in the background of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to at­tract investment. He said that various economic agreements have been signed with friendly coun­tries under the SIFC.