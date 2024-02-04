Sunday, February 04, 2024
People to decide country’s future by voting in upcoming general elections: Shehbaz

2:19 PM | February 04, 2024
President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that people will decide the future of the country by voting in upcoming general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Shehbaz Sharif said the report of Transparency International surfaced three days ago indicates that corruption index decreased during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that in the PDM coalition government, the corruption index had reduced from 140 to 133 and the credit of which goes to 13 political parties.

President PML-N said that the PML-N government gave subsidies on fertilizers and tube wells across the country.

