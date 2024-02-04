PHDEC conducts webinar on ‘Horticulture developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’

LAHORE - In a concerted effort to shed light on the evolving landscape of hor­ticulture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Com­pany (PHDEC) hosted a Zoom we­binar Friday. The session aimed to provide a comprehensive over­view of the horticulture sector in the province, addressing its potential, challenges, and the col­lective efforts required for its ad­vancement. The inclusion of newly merged districts has exponentially expanded the fruit and vegetable basket of KP. However, despite this growth, the horticulture value chain encounters various chal­lenges during the flow of products from farms to consumers at differ­ent stages. Peaches, apples, plums, and musk melons take the lead among fruits, while tomatoes, tur­nips, peas, okra, and arum domi­nate the vegetable landscape.

Recognizing the transforma­tive impact of merged districts on the horticulture industry in KP, PHDEC engaged Dr Zahid Hanif, Director Horticulture, Depart­ment of Agriculture Extension, KP, to illuminate stakeholders on the sector’s new developments.

During the webinar, Dr. Za­hid Hanif emphasized the great potential of KP for horticultural products owing to its diverse cli­mate. He highlighted the vibrancy added to the region’s fruit and vegetable basket with the inclu­sion of new districts, emphasiz­ing the crucial need for synergy among stakeholders for collective sectoral growth. Athar Hussain Khokhar, Chief Executive Officer of PHDEC, reiterated the organi­zation’s unwavering support for stakeholders’ efforts to enhance the vibrancy of the sector. He an­nounced PHDEC’s commitment to organizing relevant Trade Mis­sions abroad, aiming to promote KP’s horticultural products on the international stage. The session delved into the pertinent issue of the fruit fly, with a suggestion to launch a country-wide awareness campaign for farmers about the cultural control of this pest. Zul­fiqar Ghazi from GB proposed that KP should glean insights from the practices of other provinces, espe­cially GB, in effectively managing certain pests and diseases.

Khawar Nadeem, Manager Agri Products in Sindh, and Jaffar Ali and Zulqarnain, AM, from Punjab and Sindh, echoed the sentiments of CEO PHDEC, assuring stake­holders that PHDEC’s platform remains open for discussions on issues and collaborative efforts to resolve them. Participants ac­tively presented challenges faced at different levels of the value chain, receiving assurance from CEO PHDEC that the organiza­tion would actively address these concerns under their guidance. The webinar served as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, marking a sig­nificant stride towards bolstering the horticulture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.