PHDEC conducts webinar on ‘Horticulture developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’

LAHORE - In a concerted effort to shed light on the evolving landscape of horticulture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a Zoom webinar Friday. The session aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the horticulture sector in the province, addressing its potential, challenges, and the collective efforts required for its advancement. The inclusion of newly merged districts has exponentially expanded the fruit and vegetable basket of KP. However, despite this growth, the horticulture value chain encounters various challenges during the flow of products from farms to consumers at different stages. Peaches, apples, plums, and musk melons take the lead among fruits, while tomatoes, turnips, peas, okra, and arum dominate the vegetable landscape.
Recognizing the transformative impact of merged districts on the horticulture industry in KP, PHDEC engaged Dr Zahid Hanif, Director Horticulture, Department of Agriculture Extension, KP, to illuminate stakeholders on the sector’s new developments.
During the webinar, Dr. Zahid Hanif emphasized the great potential of KP for horticultural products owing to its diverse climate. He highlighted the vibrancy added to the region’s fruit and vegetable basket with the inclusion of new districts, emphasizing the crucial need for synergy among stakeholders for collective sectoral growth. Athar Hussain Khokhar, Chief Executive Officer of PHDEC, reiterated the organization’s unwavering support for stakeholders’ efforts to enhance the vibrancy of the sector. He announced PHDEC’s commitment to organizing relevant Trade Missions abroad, aiming to promote KP’s horticultural products on the international stage. The session delved into the pertinent issue of the fruit fly, with a suggestion to launch a country-wide awareness campaign for farmers about the cultural control of this pest. Zulfiqar Ghazi from GB proposed that KP should glean insights from the practices of other provinces, especially GB, in effectively managing certain pests and diseases.
Khawar Nadeem, Manager Agri Products in Sindh, and Jaffar Ali and Zulqarnain, AM, from Punjab and Sindh, echoed the sentiments of CEO PHDEC, assuring stakeholders that PHDEC’s platform remains open for discussions on issues and collaborative efforts to resolve them. Participants actively presented challenges faced at different levels of the value chain, receiving assurance from CEO PHDEC that the organization would actively address these concerns under their guidance. The webinar served as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, marking a significant stride towards bolstering the horticulture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.