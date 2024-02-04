Sunday, February 04, 2024
PML-N's Tarar, PPP's Misbah put on notice for flouting electoral code of conduct

PML-N's Tarar, PPP's Misbah put on notice for flouting electoral code of conduct
8:42 PM | February 04, 2024
The Election Commission has issued notices to PML-N and PPP candidates in Lahore’s NA-127 and PP-160 constituencies for violating the electoral code of conduct.

According to details, PML-N candidate Ata Tarar from NA-127 and PPP candidate Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman from PP-160 have been put on notice by the district monitoring officer, following the directions of the provincial election commissioner in Punjab.

The notices pertain to the alleged vote-buying and selling by the PPP as well as the subsequent attack on its election office by the PML-N.

Both candidates have been summoned by the district monitoring officer with documentary evidence on Feb 5.

