PML-N to resume development pace after forming govt, claims Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD - Former interior minister/President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the PML-N would resume development pace on war-footing after forming government. Addressing a corner meeting during his electioneering campaign in his constituency NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI) in Chak No.60-JB She­hbaz Pur here on Saturday, he said that people have full trust in the leadership of Pakistan Mus­lim League. Hence, the PMLN would surely form its government at federal and provincial level with heavy public mandate. He said that PMLN was a symbol of development. I