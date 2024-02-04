PML-N to resume development pace after forming govt, claims Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD - Former interior minister/President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the PML-N would resume development pace on war-footing after forming government. Addressing a corner meeting during his electioneering campaign in his constituency NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI) in Chak No.60-JB Shehbaz Pur here on Saturday, he said that people have full trust in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League. Hence, the PMLN would surely form its government at federal and provincial level with heavy public mandate. He said that PMLN was a symbol of development. I