Police finalise security plan for election

SUKKUR - An impor­tant meeting, convened on Saturday, chaired by SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, finalised meticulous planning for the peaceful conduct of the General Election 2024. A comprehensive review of security mea­sures was undertaken. Of­ficers concerned presented a detailed briefing on the election process and secu­rity protocols for polling day. SSP Sukkur affirmed Lahore Police’s full preparedness for the orderly conduct of the elections as far as se­curity was concerned. Em­phasizing a zero-tolerance approach, he declared that stringent action would be taken against jubilant fir­ing and display of weapons during the election cam­paign and polling day. The SSP underscored that law-breaking elements would face firm measures during the election campaign. He directed the supervisory of­ficers to maintain constant communication with district returning officers, presiding officers, district administra­tion, and all stakeholders.