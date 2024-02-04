Sunday, February 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police finalise security plan for election

APP
February 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR  -   An impor­tant meeting, convened on Saturday, chaired by SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, finalised meticulous planning for the peaceful conduct of the General Election 2024. A comprehensive review of security mea­sures was undertaken. Of­ficers concerned presented a detailed briefing on the election process and secu­rity protocols for polling day. SSP Sukkur affirmed Lahore Police’s full preparedness for the orderly conduct of the elections as far as se­curity was concerned. Em­phasizing a zero-tolerance approach, he declared that stringent action would be taken against jubilant fir­ing and display of weapons during the election cam­paign and polling day. The SSP underscored that law-breaking elements would face firm measures during the election campaign. He directed the supervisory of­ficers to maintain constant communication with district returning officers, presiding officers, district administra­tion, and all stakeholders.

Elections Hype

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024