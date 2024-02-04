Political rivals pose challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

PESHAWAR - As only five days left in the Gener­al Election 2024, the candidates of various political parties and in­dependents geared campaign on NA 24 Charsadda-1 where polit­ical stalwarts are posing a seri­ous challenge to Qumi Watan Par­ty Chairman and former interior minister, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sher­pao in native constituency. Known as a stronghold of ANP and Qumi Watan Party, Aftab Sherpao is again contesting the election from his home constituency where he is be­ing challenged by ANP, JUIF, PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party candidates. Winning the 2002, 2008 and 2013 elections despite defeat in the last election, Aftab Sherpao expedit­ed election campaign to persuade voters besides approaching large tribes to win their support.

In the 2013 election, Sherpao won the constituency with 37,044 votes against Munhamir Khan who bagged 33,836 votes. However, Aftab Sher­pao had lost to PTI’s Anwar Taj as the former stood in third position.

The women of Charsadda, con­stituting 45% of registered vot­ers and are eying on resolutions of their socioeconomic, education and environmental challenges be­sides seeking jobs. The voters are demanding the establishment of a medical and cadet college, im­proved health and education facil­ities, and economic empowerment for women.

Senior vice-chairman of the ‘Mut­tahida’ Shopkeepers Federation, Sadiqullah said that inadequate healthcare and education facilities, insufficient transport infrastructure, and unfulfilled promises regarding road coverage are major challeng­es of the constituency and any can­didate with the solid program for its resolutions would get an edge over others. He said a medical and cadet college was approved 15 years ago and it was yet to be established in the constituency.

He urged the prospective repre­sentatives to address these prob­lems and alleviate the burden on the common people. Meena Taj, an advo­cate for women’s rights, emphasized the need for economic empower­ment, education, and a change in so­cietal attitudes.

She said the existing laws em­powering women are perceived as ineffective in practice, leading to challenges for widows and their children. Urging elected representa­tives to enforce harassment laws ef­fectively and develop plans for wom­en’s livelihood improvement at the village level, she said that political discourse often focuses on emotions rather than concrete plans.

She highlighted the importance of political parties presenting clear manifestos and plans for future de­velopment, emphasizing that a fo­cus on opponents rather than prob­lem-solving contributes to divisive politics. On NA24 Charsadda-II, ANP’s KP President Aimal Wali is also being challenged by JUIF and PPP candidates in his home con­stituency.

Aimal Wali Khan, who is the son of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan was contesting election for a na­tional assembly seat from his home­town Charsadda after his father was out of election race due to health problems. History of the past elec­tions revealed that ANP’s had won the constituency for a record six times while JUIF’s three times and PTI’s only once. During general elec­tions held between 1970-2018, this constituency was won three times by ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, two times by Khan Abdul Wali Khan and once by Begium Nasim Wali Khan. JUIF’s Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed had clinched victory in 1990 election and Maulana Gohar Shah won it two times while PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan one time in the last general election.

In the 1970 election, ANP Chief Abdul Wali Khan emerged vic­torious after securing 34,359 votes while his wife Begium Na­sim Wali Khan secured victory on the ticket of Pakistan National Al­liance (PNA) with 48,653 votes during the 1977 election. Abdul Wali Khan had regained the seat in the 1998 election after obtain­ing 63,185 votes. However, Abdul Wali Khan lost to JUIF’s Maulana Hasan Jan Shaheed in the 1990 election after the latter bagged 66,452 votes, resultantly the for­mer left practical politics.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan was elected member of the na­tional assembly from this constitu­ency in 1993 election with 56,164 votes and 1997 election with 55,059 votes respectively. In 2002 gener­al election, JUIF candidate Maula­na Gohar Shah secured victory with 55,917 votes while ANP’s Asfandyar Wali was again elected in the 2008 election after securing 38,835 votes.

In the 2013 election, the seat was re-clinched by Maulana Gohar Shah on ticket of JUIF with 53,610 votes and PTI’s Fazal Muhammad achieved landslide victory in 2018 election with 83,596 votes.