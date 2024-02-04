Sunday, February 04, 2024
Polls arrangements finalised in Khyber

Ahmad Nabi
February 04, 2024
KHYBER   -  All arrangements for a free and fair election in Khyber, scheduled for February 8, 2024, are nearing finalization. According to Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Capt (R) Sanaullah, 342 polling stations have been established for three Provincial Assembly seats (PK-69, PK-70, and PK-71) and one National Assembly seat. Notably, 91 of these stations have been identified as sensitive, with physical visits and security coordination completed. CCTV cameras will be installed for added security.

In compliance with the High Court’s directive, the home department issued SOPs for candidates, resulting in fines for law violations by several contenders. Special polling stations have been designated for women, ensuring a respectful voting environment. 

Administrative authorities are urging tribesmen to exercise patience, emphasizing that elections are a democratic process. They encourage the community to refrain from cursing or humiliating fellow tribesmen during this crucial time.

