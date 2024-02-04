PPP, ANP go for seat adjustment in Balochistan

There has been an alliance between Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on various seats of National and provincial assemblies in Balochistan.

An electoral alliance was formed between the two parties on National Assembly constituency NA-265, district Pishin and Balochistan Assembly constituencies PB-48 and PB-49.

Candidate for PPP Khair Mohammad Tareen from constituency NA-265 Pishin district withdrew in favor of ANP’s candidate Rashid Khan Nasir.

Constituency PB-48 candidate Bibi Kotra withdrew in favor of ANP candidate Obaidullah Abid. While, ANP candidate Asghar Ali Tareen from PB-49, withdrew in favor of PPP candidate Syed Nasir Agha.