PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Paki­stan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Hyderabad on February 4. A spokesman of PPP Hy­derabad chapter informed here on Saturday that the event would take place at a ground in Hussainabad area. He expressed hope that the public meeting would prove to be the largest and historic one. The spokesman said all the 9 candidates of the PPP contesting on the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 of the Sindh Assembly in ad­dition to other leaders of the party would be present on the occasion. According to him, the security measures for the public meeting had been worked out in coordi­nation with the district ad­ministration and the police.