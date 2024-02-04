Sunday, February 04, 2024
PPP seeks ANP’s support during general polls in Sindh

APP
February 04, 2024
KARACHI  -  General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter, Senator Waqar Mehdi visited the residence of Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh’s President Shahi Syed and discussed the overall po­litical situation of the country and matters related to the general elections here on Saturday.

PPP’s Javed Nagori and Khawaja Sohail Man­soor accompanied Senator Waqar Mehdi. Mehdi sought ANP’s support for PPP during the general elections in the Sindh province including Kara­chi. He said that PPP and ANP were supporters of democracy and they were cooperating with each other for the general public. On the occasion, ANP’s Shahi Syed asked for some time to discuss the matter with party leadership.

