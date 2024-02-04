PTI holds power show in Swabi

Swabi - Despite facing opposition from the district administration, Pakistan Tehreek- i-Insaf (PTI) successfully staged a power show on Saturday. Activists from across the district fervently participated, expressing frustration over what they perceived as a plot to tarnish their leader’s image with fabricated cases.

The district police attempted to impede the event by confiscating chairs, loudspeakers, and other materials from the venue. However, PTI leaders and workers, determined to proceed with the workers’ convention, intervened when police began removing chairs. Tehsil Mayor Attaullah Khan confronted the police, warning them to preserve their dignity and cease chair removal.

Addressing the gathering, Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of the national assembly, criticized the verdicts in the Cypher, Eddat, and Toshakhana cases, claiming Imran Khan received unjust sentences of 10, seven, and 14 years, respectively. PTI leaders, steadfast in their support, rejected these court decisions, labelling them as orchestrated and lacking justice.

As tensions rose, Qaiser asserted that on February 8, the people would reveal who the true fools were, indirectly challenging former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He also criticized Maryam Nawaz for branding Pukhtun as a terrorists. Qaiser dismissed Fazl- ur-Rehman’s claim of toppling the PTI government, alleging a conspiracy orchestrated by PDM leaders in collaboration with the US.

Despite police interference, PTI leaders affirmed their commitment to holding the workers’ convention at any cost, reflecting their determination to convey their message.