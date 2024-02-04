Sunday, February 04, 2024
PTI workers clash with police over rally permission denial in KP's Karak district

Web Desk
8:39 PM | February 04, 2024
Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resorted to violence, attacking police vehicles after being denied permission for an election rally in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

According to sources, agitated PTI workers and supporters threw stones at police vehicles when the rally permission was denied, causing damage to doors and shattering windscreens of the trucks.

Police officials claimed that the PTI had not obtained permission from the district administration before the rally. In response to the escalating situation, heavy reinforcements had to be requested for assistance, they added.

Taking notice of the incident, the chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has ordered action against those involved in the violence.

