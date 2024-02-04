PU ISCS presents annual report

LAHORE - Punjab University In­stitute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition and Well-Being Society in collaboration with the Workplace Health and Safety Promotion Com­munity has presented the annual report of 2023 and the calendar of 2024 to the Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra. On this occa­sion, Director ISCS, Prof. Dr. Rubeena Zakar, Dr Nouman, members of the Nutrition and Well-Being Society and students were present. In his address, Dr Klasra appreciated the students’ pre­sentation. He also praised the students, faculty and the department for organizing informative and health-oriented activities. Dr Rubeena Zakar commending the students for their hard work. Dr Nouman Ali, while welcoming the guests, provided a brief overview of student activities, encouraging and appreciating them for their out­standing performance.