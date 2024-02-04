Punjab embarks on groundbreaking initiative to modernise, streamline process of land deed registration

LAHORE - The Government of Punjab has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to modernize and streamline the process of land deed registration through the introduction of an electronic system. Launched with the aim of enhancing public service delivery, ensuring the security of land rights, combating tax evasion, and addressing the issue of missing deeds, this initiative has successfully transformed the governance landscape in the province. Prior to the introduction of this system, the process of deed registration was manual and cumbersome, often leading to delays, inefficiencies, and vulnerabilities to manipulation. The new system, however, streamlines the process by adopting a completely electronic approach. This ensures greater transparency throughout the registration process, minimizing opportunities for corruption and malpractice. The project has been rolled out across all districts of Punjab, ensuring equal access to this improved service for all citizens. Additionally, purpose-built centers are being established to further facilitate public convenience and accessibility. These centers will serve as modern hubs for electronic registration, providing citizens with a convenient and efficient means of accessing land registration services. Since its launch on July 1, 2023, the system has already registered over 223,000 deeds, demonstrating its widespread adoption and effectiveness. This remarkable achievement underscores the widespread accepted and effectiveness of the new system which is well-integrated and connected with the Bank of Punjab and NADRA, ensuring a more efficient registration process. It is important to note that this system has allowed cost reduction as the elimination of the need for physical storage rooms which has led to substantial cost savings, contributing to the overall efficiency of the system. Moreover, this system has also opened a realm for the citizens to benefit from digital records searches, internet-based access, and electronic linkages to key stakeholders such as Federal Board of Revenues (FBR) and local government. The e-system also provides a higher level of security for land records, minimizing the risk of tampering or loss. Quick access of data allows better performance reporting, enabling authorities to monitor pendency and work done effectively. Furthermore, individuals can initiate the e-registration process themselves from anywhere which makes this system more user-friendly and accessible. The government is committed to further augment the system through the ADP scheme which is a 1,738 million PKR initiative. This scheme involves several key developments such as E-registration of model centers, revamping sub-registrar’s office and revamping arazi record centers. Currently 11 model centers are being established at divisional headquarters, with two dedicated to Lahore and one for each remaining division. These centers will provide a state-of-the-art environment for deed registration. In addition to this, 60 sub registrar offices at district level are being revamped to create more proficient and citizen friendly spaces. 3 offices have already been completed, and work is underway on the remaining ones. On top of that, a total of 151 Arazi Record Centers across Punjab are aimed to be modernized to improve record management and accessibility at the tehsil level. The Punjab Government’s electronic deed registration system is an ideal representation of a significant milestone achieved in land management and public service delivery. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, the initiative has successfully altered the land registration process, laying the foundation for a more secure and streamlined administration of property rights in the province. As new initiatives continue to unfold, Punjab is poised to lead in electronic governance in the country.

—The writer is PRO to SMBR Nabeel Javaid, the Senior Member Board of Revenue in Punjab, has exhibited exemplary leadership and commitment in spearheading the Digital Deed Project within the revenue department. Under his guidance, the department has undergone a transformative journey towards digitization, revolutionizing the traditional methods of record-keeping and transaction processing. Nabeel Javaid’s foresight and strategic acumen have played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of this groundbreaking initiative. His dedication to embracing technology to streamline processes not only reflects his progressive mindset but also underscores his unwavering commitment to efficiency and transparency in government operations. Nabeel Javaid’s outstanding performance as the head of the department has not only elevated the efficiency of the revenue system but has also set a commendable benchmark for modernization efforts in public administration. His visionary leadership deserves commendation for paving the way for a more technologically advanced and accountable government in Punjab.