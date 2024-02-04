QWP to bring reforms in health, education, agri sectors: Sherpao

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao revealed the party’s election manifesto during separate gatherings in Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda. He emphasized the commitment to bring reforms in the health, education, and agriculture sectors if the party attains power. Advising voters to scrutinize candidates’ track records instead of falling for catchy slogans, Sherpao asserted the party’s proven record of serving the electorate.

Addressing the challenges faced by the country, particularly inflation and unemployment, Sherpao highlighted the need for collective efforts to uplift the nation. He expressed concerns about the dwindling purchasing power of the common people due to rising price hikes. Sherpao called for unity among political parties after the election to navigate the country out of prevailing crises. Expressing worry about the poor law and order, Sherpao urged the government to enhance security measures, especially for election candidates. He emphasized the importance of preventing violence that could potentially impact the electoral process and voter turnout if adequate security measures are not in place. Reiterating the QWP’s commitment, Sherpao pledged to address challenges and provide relief to the people, attributing their difficulties to the previous decisions of the PTI government.