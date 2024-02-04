Rain with thunderstorm, snowfall over mountains expected

ISLAMABAD - Rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over mountains is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. According to Radio Pakistan, the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shop­ian and Baramula. However, cloudy weather with chanc­es of rain and wind thun­derstorm in Jammu. How­ever, Isolated heavy falls and snowfall is likely in Balo­chistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the forecast period.