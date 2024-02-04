Sunday, February 04, 2024
Record inflation, high cost of doing business continue to hurt economic growth

February 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  President Disposable Food Packaging Association (DFPA), Ahsan Shahid has warned that the record inflation and high cost of doing business contin­ued to hurt economic growth, demanding a careful policy to keep it in control, as weekly in­flation has surged to new highs for the third consecutive week.

The ongoing deprecia­tion of the Pakistani rupee, coupled with soaring petrol prices, sales tax burdens, and mounting electricity bills are identified as the primary con­tributors to the persistent in­flationary trend. Ahsan Shahid said that the most important factor contributing to inflation is the steep increase in petro­leum products. These price hikes have led to elevated transport costs and have sub­sequently driven up the cost of moving goods, affecting con­sumers across the country.

To meet local demand, Paki­stan has become increasingly reliant on imports of essential vegetables, including toma­toes, onions, and potatoes, pri­marily sourced from neighbor­ing Afghanistan, he added.

The SPI basket, comprising 51 essential items, demon­strated notable fluctuations. Prices of 22 goods soared, 11 experienced price drops, and 18 remained unchanged com­pared to the previous week.

Key items that witnessed substantial price increases compared to the same week the previous year include electric­ity charges, gas charges, rice, sugar, wheat flour, and more. Whereas, on a week-on-week basis, the largest price increas­es were observed in chicken, garlic, onions, shirting fabric, and matchboxes. It is pertinent to mention here that according to the latest International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) forecast, the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the current fiscal year is projected to be 25.9 percent, slightly down from the previ­ous year’s 29.6 percent. 

The DFPA president ob­served that the government’s inability, ill planning and fi­nancial woes had multiplied the miseries of businesses which were facing unsched­uled power outages across the country. At the same time, they were already paying heavy electricity bills of up to Rs50 per unit, including surcharges and other taxes, he added.

