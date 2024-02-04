Reforms of economy underway: Dr Shamshad Akhtar

KARACHI - Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Sat­urday said that the process of transformation of the economy was underway in the country. The structural transformation in every sector of the economy took some time and they were making all-out efforts in this regard.

While addressing members of the Federation of Pakistan Cham­bers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) during her visit to FPC­CI along with Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, she said that the leadership was committed to transforming the economy of the country.

Dr Shamshad said that the gov­ernment launched a joint action to contain currency smuggling and narrow the difference in dol­lar rates in official and open mar­kets. She said that the govern­ment had done many good works for the betterment of the country. She said that the trade deficit nar­rowed by 3.6 percent to $1.3 bil­lion in December 2023 compared to $1.9 billion in the same period last year. She further said that the export potential and export mar­ket would expand due to the ef­forts of the government. The min­ister said that the government encountered the external and do­mestic challenges. She said that the challenges were enormous but the government took proac­tive measures to overcome them. She said that the Pakistan Credit Guranttee Company had been formed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). She said that the companies had to stand on their own feet and should not rely on subsidies. The minister said that subsidies should be utilized for the development of the coun­try and for the education, health, women empowerment and other welfare sectors.