Repair, rehabilitation of roads to solve traffic problems: CM Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of a sig­nal-free corridor project from Pirwadhai Mor up to Kutchehry Chowk in Rawal­pindi. The 7.6-km-long signal-free corri­dor would cost Rs 8.2 billion and reduce traffic load on the busiest intersections of Rawalpindi, said a handout issued here on Saturday. The CM said the government was solving long overdue traffic problems in Rawalpindi on a permanent basis. A single barrel underpass at Qasim Market and double barrel underpasses at GPO Chowk and PC Chowk would be built. Naq­vi launched the construction work at the Asghar Mall Road, which is being recon­structed from Murree Road up to Chungi Number 4. He said: “We will strive to com­plete the road before the stipulated time­line,” the CM said and added that cleaning of local locality sewerage lines surround­ing the road would be ensured. People had to face a lot of hassle due to Asghar Mall Road being located in the densely popu­lated area of the city. The CM said traffic problems in the city would be solved with the repair and rehabilitation of link roads. He was given a briefing about both the projects. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Doctor Ja­mal Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D Board, Secre­taries of C&W, Health, Local government, Industries, Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.

CM OPENS METRO BUS SASKATH ROAD STATION, GYMKHANA, E-LIBRARY IN PINDI

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi inaugurated the Metro Bus Saskath Road Station, Gymkhana and Al­lama Iqbal e- Library in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The Saskath Road Metro Station was badly damaged during an arson be­ing committed in the 9th May incidents. On the direction of CM, repair and reno­vation of the station has been undertaken, said a handout issued here. Mohsin Naqvi visited the Saskath Road Metro Station and conversed with the staff members present at the ticket counter. CM while appreciating rehabilitation work of the Metro station apprised that 10 thousand citizens commute on the Metro Bus ser­vice from the Saskath Road station daily. The station has been reopened for the passengers after undertaking its repair and renovation work at the cost of rupees 100 million. The repair and renovation work of the Metro station has been com­pleted in 45 days. Electric control panels, main power supply, new lights and fans have been installed at the Metro station. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed facilities being provided in the Rawalpindi Gymkhana and played snooker as well. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and Secretaries also played snooker and table tennis. CM lauded the quality of con­struction work and provision of facilities at the Gymkhana and revealed that not a single penny of the Punjab govern­ment has been spent in its construction. Library and restaurant facility is also available besides provision of all sports courts. He visited the upgraded Allama Iqbal e- Library at Liaquat Bagh and communicated with the students who came for reading in the library and in­quired about the provision of facilities. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the youth are the bright future of Pakistan adding that they should undertake their studies with a great amount of hard work.